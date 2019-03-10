Start Writing That Picture Book Now with Henry Herz

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-10-start-writing-that-picture-book-now-with-henry-hertz/

Picture books (PBs) are a distinct writing form with their own unique characteristics. Once you understand PB fundamentals, the next step is to put pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard).

PRIOR to the first meeting, participants will be expected to write* a PB manuscript of up to 500 words. Manuscripts should be submitted ONE WEEK PRIOR to the first meeting and emailed as a Word document to the instructor. Note: this can simply be a first draft or a more polished version.

In our first session, we will briefly cover guidelines for effective critique groups. Then, the instructor will lead a collective, constructive critique of each manuscript.

PRIOR to the second meeting, participants will revise their manuscripts, and email them as a Word document to the instructor. In our second session, the instructor will lead another round of constructive critiques.

This class is open to all, but graduates of Henry’s Intro to Picture Book Writing class or experienced PB writers will be best prepared to benefit.

*Note: This class focuses solely on writing, not illustrating.

Henry Herz writes fantasy and science fiction for children. He is represented by Deborah Warren of East/West Literary Agency. He’s written the picture books Monster Goose Nursery Rhymes(Pelican, 2015; Best Picture Book at SoCal SCBWI Editor’s Day), When You Give an Imp a Penny (Pelican, 2016), Mabel and the Queen of Dreams (Schiffer, 2016; Finalist, Foreword Indies Best Picture Book), Little Red Cuttlefish (Pelican, 2016), Cap’n Rex & His Clever Crew (Sterling, 2017), Good Egg & Bad Apple (Schiffer, 2018), How the Squid Got Two Long Arms (Pelican, 2018), Alice’s Magic Garden (Familius, 2018), Two Pirates + One Robot (Kane Miller, 2019), and Sherlock Chick & Bunny Watson (Pelican, 2019).

Henry is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators (SCBWI). He’s presented at a wide range of events, including San Diego State University Writer’s Conference, San Diego Comic-Con, California State Librarian’s Association, Canyon Crest Academy Writers’ Conference, Charlotte Huck Children’s Literature Festival, Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators events, Orange County Children’s Book Fest, San Diego Local Authors Exhibit, San Diego Writers & Editors Group, Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore’s Writer’s Coffeehouse, and the San Diego Festival of Books. For more info, see www.henryherz.com

