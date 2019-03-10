http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-10-whose-telling-your-story-point-of-view-with-lisa-brackmann/

Point of view is the lens and angle through which the reader sees the events in your book unfold. Like a camera, your point of view can put the reader closer or further from the action, climbing into a character’s head or pulling back for a more objective perspective.

This class will also touch on the relationship of POV to setting and how to use POV to effectively establish setting. Make sure your novel is set in a clear WHO and WHERE by making them work together.

Join best-selling novelist Lisa Brackmann for a workshop on point of view, where you’ll learn about placing that camera—and how to avoid the dreaded head-hop!

Lisa Brackmann is the New York Times best-selling author of the Ellie McEnroe novels set in China (Rock Paper Tiger, Hour of the Rat, Dragon Day), and the thrillers Getaway and Go-Between. Her books have been nominated for numerous awards, including the Strand Critic’s best-first-novel award and Amazon’s Top 100 Books of the Year and Top 10 Mystery/Thrillers. Her work has also appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Salon, Travel+Leisure, Los Angeles Review of Books and CNET. She lives in San Diego with a cat, far too many books and a bass ukulele. You can find her online at www.lisabrackmann.com.

