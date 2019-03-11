2019-03/11 Visceral Writing with Zoe Ghahremani

In this class, the focus is on reaching the reader’s heart. Whether you write fiction, memoir, short story, or a novel, your readers will only be drawn in if they are touched by what you write. It is when your words reach the reader’s heart that they become unforgettable. When asked why I think my books are liked, my response is a verse from the 13th-century Persian poet Sa’adi, “A word that rises from one heart, has no choice but to land in another.” Participants may begin a new project in class, or bring a work in progress.

Zoe Ghahremani is a writer, poet, and artist. More than 200 of her works – Persian & English – have been featured in the US, among which she feels special pride for being featured in the SDWI anthology, volume 2. Her debut novel, Sky of Red Poppies, was a 2012 One Book, One San Diego selection and has since been translated to French and Persian. In 2013, more than 30,000 girl scouts of San Diego honored Zoe with the San Diego Cool Woman Award. Her second novel, The Moon Daughter, received the 2014 San Diego Book Awards for best fiction. Zoe is currently working on her next novel, The Basement.

