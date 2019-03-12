2019-03/12 Grant Writing with Marti Hess and Janeal Ford

Successful grant development is a combination of writing, organization, attention to detail, and creativity. As with any writing project, the process to get it published can be overwhelming. Whether you are looking to fund your non-profit, or you want to learn a marketable skill, this workshop will help you understand what it takes to produce a successful grant application.

You will come away from this interactive class with knowledge of the common elements of grant proposals, how to align your mission, vision, and program activities to respond to a funding request, and writing tips for making your grant request compelling and fundable. You’ll receive a packet of resources that will support your quest for grant funding. And we promise to make this creative, hands-on and fun to learn!

Marti Hess: After more than 15 years working in grant development and management in the non-profit sector, Marti Hess stepped away from the structured office environment and launched her own business combining teaching, coaching, and creativity. During her tenure, Marti garnered over $8 million in grant funding for her non-profit employers. As a MAPs team member, she provides expertise in government and foundation grants, program development, and strategic planning. Marti received her bachelor’s degree in health science from SDSU. She is a certified coach and works with groups and individuals to help them maximize their potential.

Janeal Ford, MPA, CFRE: Ford has a heart for service and is dedicated to improving communities. After more than 15 years of leading fundraising programs for human services organizations, she founded Fordable Freelance, a fundraising consulting firm that helps nonprofits accelerate giving and maximize mission impact. Janeal is an expert grant writer and speaker who enjoys inspiring nonprofit professionals and business leaders to make a difference in their communities. To date, her efforts have helped nonprofits secure more than $60 million dollars. Janeal received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Utah. She has held the Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) designation since 2011. Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, she has called San Diego, California home for the past four years.

