Personal Story Power: Discover Your Own Hero’s Journey with Sandra Younger

Explore your personal history and discover your signature personal story—a succinct, powerful version of your very own “hero’s journey! This is for you if:

• You’re determined that 2019 will be the year you finally write that memoir—but you’re not sure where to start or how to structure it.

• You know you have a story to tell, but you’re worried it’s too messy, or complicated, or boring.

• You’re ready to connect the dots from your past and discover your “big why.”

• You’re a mission-driven leader, speaker or business person with a powerful comeback story at the heart of your work, but you’re not using it as effectively as you could to connect more deeply with your audience.

Facilitator Sandra Younger will lead you through her proven Story POWER Process™, enabling you to strategically pinpoint, organize and wordsmith your unique signature story for personal or professional use. You’ll walk away with:

• A deeper understanding of how seemingly disjointed pieces of your past fit together in a seamless narrative arc

• A 9-point framework to use as the start of a full memoir

• A polished short-story version of your personal hero’s journey.

Sandra Younger is a career storyteller with two journalism degrees and 40+ years of experience. She’s told thousands of stories as a reporter, magazine editor and author of “The Fire Outside My Window: A Survivor Tells the True Story of California’s Epic Cedar Fire.” A past vice president and board member of SDWI, Sandra taught writing at San Diego State and National universities before leading read and critique groups and storytelling courses at the Ink Spot. She loves creating a safe space where writers can discover their personal story power.

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get canceled or rescheduled. Policies on registration, refunds, cancellations, etc. can be found on our class policy page.