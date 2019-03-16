2019-03/16 Memoir II: Structure for Memoir and Character Arc with Marni Freedman

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-16-memoir-ii-structure-for-memoir-and-character-arc-with-marni-freedman/

In this workshop, students will expand upon what they have learned in Memoir I about the basics of memoir writing. The focus on this workshop will be on creating a strong character arc and creating a bullet proof structure that will fulfill the potential of the hook. Utilizing the 15 Plot Spots as our structural guide, we will delve deeper into creating parameters and perfecting theme, tone and core idea. Participants will be encouraged to submit a chapter of their work for peer review.

$875 (20% discount!) if you buy all SIX Memoir Writing classes at once (one-on-one consultation is separate). This discount is only good for members.

If you purchased these classes separately the price would be $1080.

Learn More and Purchase as Group

(you have three years to complete the six courses)

Marni Freedman is a produced, published and award winning writer. After graduating as an award winning student from the USC School of Filmic Writing, Marni began her career with her play, “Two Goldsteins on Acid,” which was produced in Los Angeles. She worked as a script doctor for Fox Searchlight, Disney, and other film companies and worked as a script agent for the Mary Sue Seymour Agency. One of her plays was made into a film, “Playing Mona Lisa,” and was produced by Disney. She has published articles in several magazines and online sites, worked as a ghost writer for a “how to” book series and is currently in demand as a book editor and script doctor. Currently, around San Diego, you can find Marni teaching writing workshops at San Diego Writers Ink, UCSD Extension, The San Diego Library and running the popular San Diego Screenwriter’s group, The Writer’s Circle. Her new book, 7 Essential Writing Tools, came out in February of 2016.

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get canceled or rescheduled. Policies on registration, refunds, cancellations, etc. can be found on our class policy page.