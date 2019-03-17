2019-03/17 Tone, Mood, and Voice (For Kids!) with Jenn Woolf

How to create a mood, find your voice and set the tone for your story.

Terrified, alarmed, or horrified? When we speak, we are able to change our intonation, our facial expressions, and gestures. However, when we write, we must rely on the words themselves to convey our tone. The same goes for setting the mood. How do we want the reader to feel? How do we choose our words to create the atmosphere we want our readers to inhabit? And where does voice come in? Is it different if you’re writing in the first person or the third?

Join me as we play around with mood, tone, and voice. We’ll look at some examples and then get to work writing our own pieces.

This class is for third through sixth graders.

Jenn Woolf is the founder of The Children’s Creative Writing Institute and FigurativeWriting.com. Her mission in life is to make writing fun for all kids everywhere, and for every child to know the difference between onomatopoeia and hyperbole. Jenn likes to think of herself as a writing cheerleader. She is the author of “Adventures in Writing: A Fun Guide to Figurative Language,” and is a teacher leader at the Cal State Northridge Writing Project. Jenn has a degree in Political Science from the University of Rochester and a master’s degree in writing from the University of Southern California. To learn more about Jenn, please visit www.ccwi.net.

