Add Spark to Your Fiction with Magical Elements with Dare DeLano

Unlike fantasy and science fiction, where the goal is to create an alternate reality, magical realism uses magical elements rooted in the everyday. As Salman Rushdie put it, the key “is for the magic to be rooted in the real…It’s not just a fairytale moment. It’s the surrealism that arises out of the real.” Even for writers who are strict realists, indulging in a little magical realism now and then can generate creative inspiration and freedom.

In this class we will explore techniques used by an array of authors—Gabriel Garcia-Marquez, Salman Rushdie, Aimee Bender, Alice Hoffman. We’ll do exercises designed to energize your writing, and sprinkle a bit of magic into your work, no matter what the genre.

Dare DeLano’s novel Abilene—in which a search for a father involves visions of an albino and charms to dispel darkness—was short-listed as a finalist for the Faulkner-Wisdom Creative Writing Competition and is represented by Jennifer Thompson of Nordlyset Literary Agency. Ms. DeLano is pursuing her MFA from Fairfield University and working on her second novel—featuring a partially paralyzed grad student with empathic abilities. Her children’s book Odus and the Long Way Home—centered on a magic bookshelf—won a San Diego Book Award for Best Published Children’s Book for 2014.

