A Life in Pajamas: How to Sell Your Writing and Quit Your Day Job with Wendy Kitts

Do you dream of being a writer but don’t know where to begin? Do you long for a career where

you can skip the morning commute, work the hours you want, or work in your pajamas all day?

Maybe you’re addicted to travel and looking for a way to feed your habit? Or maybe you just

want to work at something that inspires you—that makes you excited to get out of bed in the

morning? Being a freelance writer can give you the freedom and creativity you’re longing for, an

income limited only by how much you want to write, and work that seems more like play. And

the best part—you can do it from anywhere in the world. Whether from home with your children

playing nearby, or from an Italian café while drinking Limoncello—all you need is a laptop and

an Internet connection.

Let freelance writer and author Wendy Kitts show you how to make your writing dreams a

reality—now—regardless of training, regardless of age, as someone who learned it’s never too

late to be what you wanted to be when you grew up.

Workshop Testimonial: “Wendy Kitts packed her blockbuster course ‘My Life in Pajamas:

How to start a career as a freelance writer’ with helpful tips—so many things I didn’t know

about freelancing in spite of the fact that I had been doing it for 30 years. I became convinced

that if my husband’s pension plan failed, I could live by freelancing.” ~Nancy Bauer, Writer

What is included in this workshop?

This is a live workshop on how aspiring writers can start selling their work right away including how to discover their niche, become an expert in their field, find markets, write query letters and more.

Who is this workshop for?

This workshop is for beginner writers (adults only) who would like to have the freedom of a freelance writing career; workshop facilitators, speakers, or coaches who would like to increase their visibility, credibility and reach through writing; book writers who would like to build their platform to attract the attention of an editor or agent; people who write “on the side” and would like to write full-time; or anyone one who has something to say and wants to learn how to share their voice and vision with the world.

What is the teaching format?

This is a live workshop with Power Point slides, exercises and discussion.

What is needed for this class?

You’ll need a pen, paper and an open mind. Optional: bring a publication (print version of a magazine or newspaper OR a print-out of an online publication) that you’d like to write for.

What is the class schedule?

This is a one-day workshop (9-4) with a half-hour lunch break.

To learn what others have said about this workshop, please go to

www.wendykitts.ca/testimonials

At 42, Wendy Kitts went from a nine-to-five cubicle-gray existence in accounting to living in Technicolor as a writer—without ever having written anything before. Eighteen years later, Wendy has published over 200 articles for publications such as Readers’ Digest, More and the Globe & Mail. She’s the author of four non-fiction children’s books and co-author of four anthologies. Wendy’s an Infinite Possibilities certified trainer (based on Mike Dooley’s New York Times bestselling book Infinite Possibilities: The Art of Living Your Dreams) and is living her own dream of living and writing at the beach in Mission Beach, California. www.wendykitts.ca

