Outlining Your Nonfiction Book: Create a master plan to move ideas from your head to the page

So you’ve got a brilliant idea for a nonfiction book. It’s been knocking around your brain for a while now, trying hard to break out. Spoiler alert: It’s not going to leave you alone until you do something about it. So let’s go in and get it.

This workshop is for you if:

You’re ready to write a nonfiction book, either informational (prescriptive nonfiction) or a true story (narrative nonfiction). But you don’t know where to start or how to structure it.

You’ve got a lot of great ideas and points you want to make, but right now they feel scattered, and you’re not sure how (or if) they all fit together.

You’d feel better about the whole project if you could come up with an outline encompassing all the pieces in a way that fulfills your overall vision for the book.

Facilitator Sandra Younger will lead you through a series of exercises designed to help you define and map out your book, using outline formats specific to your genre, whether prescriptive or narrative nonfiction.

You’ll walk away with:

Greater clarity on the audience, theme and optimal scope of your manuscript.

A master outline you can implement step by step to create a powerful, well-structured manuscript.

A proven next-steps plan to move your project from outline to finished book.

Sandra Younger is a career storyteller with two journalism degrees and 40+ years of experience. She’s told thousands of stories as a reporter, magazine editor and author of “The Fire Outside My Window: A Survivor Tells the True Story of California’s Epic Cedar Fire.” A past vice president and board member of SDWI, Sandra taught writing at San Diego State and National universities before leading read and critique groups and storytelling courses at the Ink Spot. She loves creating a safe space where writers can discover their personal story power.

