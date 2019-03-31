http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-31-publishing-methods-pros-and-cons-with-cathy-scott/

Cathy Scott, a Los Angeles Times bestselling author, will teach you about independent (self) publishing vs. traditional publishing and the pros and cons of both: In this workshop, Cathy, based on personal experience, describes the best tools and resources for turning your manuscript, whether fiction or nonfiction, into a published book (ebook and/or paperback). She covers topics such as how to come up with an idea, how to research it, how to turn it into a book, and whether to release the book yourself or pursue a traditional publishing house, either small, mid-size or one of the Big 5.

Cathy Scott, a Los Angeles Times bestselling author, investigative journalist and blogger for Psychology Today, has written 12 books. Her work has appeared in New York Times Magazine, New York Post, George magazine, Christian Science Monitor, Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and Reuters. Best known for penning The Killing of Tupac Shakur and The Murder of Biggie Smalls, she taught journalism for five years at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas until she left to report on the largest animal rescue in US history in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, resulting in the book Pawprints of Katrina. Her latest books are Unconditional Honor, The Millionaire’s Wife and Murder in Beverly Hills, which won a silver award by Foreword magazine’s Best True Crime Books of the Year 2013. She also wrote the Freeway Rick Ross autobiography, released in 2014. Her most recent TV appearances include Investigation Discovery, Vanity Fair and A&E.

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get canceled or rescheduled. Policies on registration, refunds, cancellations, etc. can be found on our class policy page.