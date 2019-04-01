2019-04/01 Short Story with Cornelia Feye

During the five weeks of the class, we will develop a complete short story through writing prompts, points of view, character development, plot structure, and reading critiques in a comfortable, supportive environment.

We will read short stories by Ernest Hemingway, Edgar Allen Poe, and Dorothy Sayers to analyze and understand their structure. Different writing genres from mystery to fantasy will be discussed.

Participants can write from the prompts, or bring their own stories to work on. A list of short story competitions will be provided at the completion of the class.

Cornelia Feye received her M.A. in Art History and Anthropology from the University of Tübingen, Germany. After living in New York for five years, where she was a museum educator at the Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art in Staten Island, she moved to California. She taught Eastern and Western Art History at colleges in San Diego and she has been the School of the Arts and Arts Education Director at the Athenaeum, Music & Arts Library in La Jolla since 2007. In the 1970s she traveled around India, the Middle East, and South America for seven years and her various adventures on the road have found their way into her writing. Her novel, Spring of Tears, an art mystery set in France, was published in 2011 and won the San Diego Book Award for the mystery category. Her publications include art history essays and reviews in English and German. Her second mystery House of the Fox is set in Anza Borrego desert and San Diego. For more info go to: www.corneliafeye.wordpress.com.

