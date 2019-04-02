http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-04-02-nature-writing-poetry-and-prose-with-jill-g-hall/

In this generative workshop we will meander Liberty Station’s beautiful landscape below Barracks 16. By paying attention to details, noting emotions, and jotting down thoughts, the beginnings of poems and descriptive prose will begin to take shape. Back inside, these words and phases will be used to create and hone pieces ready to be shared with the world.

Jill G. Hall is the author of the dual timeline historical novels The Black Velvet Coat and The Silver Shoes published by She Writes Press. She is currently working on the third of the series The Green Lace Corset. Her poems have appeared in a variety of publications including A Year in Ink, The Avocet, and Wild Women, Wild Voices. On her blog, Crealivity, she shares personal musings about the art of practicing a creative lifestyle. Jill is a seasoned presenter at seminars, readings, and community events. She holds an Ed.D. from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree from the University of San Diego. In addition to writing, Jill is a visual artist, tap dances, and enjoys spending time in nature. www.jillghall.com.

