2019 August Wilson Festival

Join Intrepid Theatre Company and the San Diego Central Public Library for a free, all-day August Wilson theatre festival, presented in anticipation of San Diego becoming an official Regional City in the 2020 National August Wilson Monologue Competition. The AWMC is a free arts education program, a celebration of the words of the Pulitzer Prize winning playwright August Wilson, inspiring high school students to find and express themselves through theatre.

Shiley Special Events Suite, 9th floor. Free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged for this program.

12:00-1:00 pm August Wilson Student Monologue Project: Featuring students of Linda Libby's theatre class at Bayfront Charter High. Intrepid Theatre Company announcement of San Diego's participation in the 2020 National August Wilson Monologue Competition.

1:30-3:00 pm Women on August Wilson's Stage - A Legacy for Today: A panel of artistic leaders and scholars discusses the impact of Wilson's female characters on the American theatrical canon and as resonant figures for today. Accompanied by performances of August Wilson monologues by award-winning actresses Yolanda Franklin, Sylvia M'Lafi Thompson, Tamara McMillian, Felicia Fairley, Melissa Coleman-Reed. Other panelists: director Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, scholar T. Ford. Moderated by playwright Dea Hurston.

3:00-4:00 pm Continued social discussion

4:00 - 6:00 pm "How I Learned What I Learned" by August Wilson: Acclaimed actor and August Wilson scholar Antonio TJ Johnson performs a staged reading of August Wilson's one-man play, followed by a post-show discussion with the audience. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg.

Parking is underground and free with 2-hour validation. The Central Library is one block from the Park & Market stop on the Trolley Blue and Orange lines. Bus route 11 stops right in front of the library.

The National August Wilson Monologue Competition is presented by True Colors Theatre Company in partnership with Jujamcyn Theaters. The National August Wilson Monologue Competition is sponsored by Delta Air Lines and Aetna. The August Wilson Festival is possible in part by a grant through the City of Chula Vista Performing and Visual Arts Grant and the California Arts Council, in collaboration with Vagabond Theatre Project.