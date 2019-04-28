2019 Community Holocaust Commemoration San Diego- From Reel to "Real"

Join the San Diego Jewish Community for a Holocaust Commemoration Yom Hashoah event, “From Reel to Real,” Sunday, April 28 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center. The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest will be awarding the Righteous Among the Nations award, bestowed by the State of Israel, to the late Wilhelmina & Cornelis de Ru and will be accepted by their son, Herman de Ru. The event will also host Managing Director at Conscience Display Heather Maio-Smith as the featured speaker. Righteous Among the Nations is awarded to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. The award is historically only awarded at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, but is making an exception because Herman de Ru is unable to travel.