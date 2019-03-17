2019 Community Purim Carnival
Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center 4126 Executive Drive, San Diego, California 92037
Join San Diego’s Jewish community in celebrating Purim, also known as the Feast of Lots, Sunday, March 17 at the JCC in La Jolla. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman. The celebratory event features a festive Kosher meal, charitable giving and a chance to dress up in costumes. The family-friendly event will also have jump houses, bumper cars, a game truck, silent auction, entertainment, arts & crafts, face painting, camp fair and more. New this year, is Shabbat San Diego's Hamentashen Bake! All members of the San Diego community are welcome to attend; entrance is free.