2019 Community Purim Carnival

Join San Diego’s Jewish community in celebrating Purim, also known as the Feast of Lots, Sunday, March 17 at the JCC in La Jolla. Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman. The celebratory event features a festive Kosher meal, charitable giving and a chance to dress up in costumes. The family-friendly event will also have jump houses, bumper cars, a game truck, silent auction, entertainment, arts & crafts, face painting, camp fair and more. New this year, is Shabbat San Diego's Hamentashen Bake! All members of the San Diego community are welcome to attend; entrance is free.