HAWAIIAN HULA INTERNATIONAL (HHI) is excited to announce its 2019 Hawaiian Hula Workshops by Kumu Hula Leihi‘ilani Kirkpatrick (Kumu Lei) to be held Friday, January 18, 2019 through Sunday, January 20, 2019 in North County San Diego, California.

A 3-PART HULA INTENSIVE WEEKEND FOR ALL LEVELS with her traditional Welcome Ceremony Potluck Dinner on Friday and complimentary sessions at our new Hawaiian Hula Arts Village by Kumu Hula Leihi'ilani Kirkpatrick on Sunday (limited to the first 60 RSVP'd guests, minimal material costs). Join us for one or more of our sessions and celebrations!

This is the 4th year that Kumu Hula Leihi'ilani Kirkpatrick is coming from the island of Kaua'i carrying the torch of her Kumu Hula, Lehua Kawaikapuokalani Hewett. Truly a Hawaiian Renaissance man in his own right, he is known for being a bold catalyst of authentic hula training and the perpetuation of hula traditions in the mainland USA. At our new Hawaiian Hula Arts Village by Kumu Hula Leihi'ilani Kirkpatrick shares her experience in lei making, kapa-making and kapala stamping. She has served as a lei judge in several contests in addition to being a Kumu Hula (hula teacher) with traditional 'uniki rites, a Kumu Huaka'i (excursion teacher), a Kahu (minister) licensed in the State of Hawai'i and a former Kahua (mentor) for Kamehameha Schools

ALL OUR WORKSHOPS CELEBRATE THE HEART AND THE LEGACY OF KING DAVID KALAKAUA

This year our workshops commemorate the passing of the First Hawaiian Renaissance Man and the last reigning King of Hawai'i, King David Kalākaua (November 16, 1836 - January 20, 1891) . It is a call to boldy do what is right on behalf of the Hawaiian people, their hula and their culture...to be HE PUA LAHA 'OLE as he was in the mainland USA. He pua laha 'ole is an 'olelo no'eau Hawai'i (Hawaiian proverb) which translates as a flower not common. It is an expression of one who is as choice and highly prized as a very rare blossom. King David Kalākaua commanded the return of hula for the Hawaiian people and started a Hawaiian Cultural Renaissance in his days, let us all follow his example and continue to burn the torch to do the same for the Mainland USA.

Friday, January 18, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm (Doors open at 5:30pm)

Saturday, January 19, 9:00am - 8:30 pm (Doors open at 8:30am)

Sunday, January 20, 9:00 am - 5:30 pm (Doors open at 8:30am)

Sunday, January 20, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm (Doors open at 6:00pm)