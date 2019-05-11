The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit group, hosts their 25th annual 2019 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12, from 10am to 4pm each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the 8 North San Diego County homes where you can peek into an assortment of fascinating artists’ studios, peruse more then 35 unique exhibits of locally made art, and relax in each unique coastal garden. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

The tour includes an eclectic group of homes, gardens and art studios from Encinitas to South Carlsbad. The tour will include a visit to the art studios of a tile designer, a gourd artist, an oil painter, a glass blower, a custom glass sign maker, and a photographer.

This two-day event is the major fund-raiser of the year for the San Dieguito Art Guild. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at the Off Track Gallery (937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas), at OffTrackGallery.com, or at each home both days of the tour. Children 17 and under are free. This is a favorite tour of many San Diegans — many of whom take this tour year after year.