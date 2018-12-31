2019 New Year's Eve with Hilarious Comedians, Countdown and Top 40 DJ

New Year's Eve (COUNTDOWN SHOW) with Open Bar, Dinner, Hilarious Comedians, Countdown and Top 40 DJ:

It's party time! Ring in the new year with a comedy extravaganza! See national headlining stand-up comedians for an hour and a half of non-stop laughs followed by a countdown to 2019! PREMIUM OPEN BAR TILL 1:00AM and Champagne toast included. Remember to bring your dancing shoes cause we're gonna dance till 2:00AM! This show sells-out every year so be sure to get your tickets early! Show begins at 9:30PM. Doors open at 8:00PM

(prices may increase so purchase your tickets early!)

BONUS!!!: ALL TICKETS INCLUDE 2019 ANNUAL PASS TO ANY SHOW

As a thank you for purchasing a New Years Eve Ticket, we will hand you a 1 year annual pass for all shows in 2019. Excluding special events and holidays.

Early show option below:

New Year's Eve (EARLY SHOW) with Open Bar, Dinner and Hilarious Comedians:

Wanna just come out early and celebrate countdown somewhere else? Then we have an early show option. The perfect way to kick off your night! See national headlining stand-up comedians for an hour and a half of non-stop laughs! Get the VIP with Dinner buffet, Full bar, Comedy Show and Champagne. This is an early show and not part of the countdown show. Early show begins at 6:00PM and ends at 7:30PM. Doors open at 5:00PM.