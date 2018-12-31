2019 NYE Family Party
Living Coast Discovery Center 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive, Chula Vista, California 91910
Join the Living Coast Family as we watch the ball drop together under the stars! Bundle up for wild animal encounters, night hikes, and so much more. This is sure to be a New Year’s your family will never forget!
This event includes:
2 drink tickets (Champagne, beer, or wine for adults with proper I.D.)
Wildlife animal encounters
Dj music and dancing
Trivia and family-friendly games
Photobooth to capture the memories
Crafts for all ages including our famous make-your-own recycled-dog toy
Hot chocolate bar and cookie decorating
Live coverage of Times Square Celebration at
“midnight” (9:00 p.m. PST/ 12:00 a.m. EST)
We will hold this event Rain or (Moon)shine!
No refunds for no-shows. 80% refund if requested more than 48 hours in advance.
Hurry to purchase your tickets now!
Buy tickets here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-family-party-tickets-52887307360