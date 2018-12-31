2019 NYE Family Party

Join the Living Coast Family as we watch the ball drop together under the stars! Bundle up for wild animal encounters, night hikes, and so much more. This is sure to be a New Year’s your family will never forget!

This event includes:

2 drink tickets (Champagne, beer, or wine for adults with proper I.D.)

Wildlife animal encounters

Dj music and dancing

Trivia and family-friendly games

Photobooth to capture the memories

Crafts for all ages including our famous make-your-own recycled-dog toy

Hot chocolate bar and cookie decorating

Live coverage of Times Square Celebration at

“midnight” (9:00 p.m. PST/ 12:00 a.m. EST)

We will hold this event Rain or (Moon)shine!

No refunds for no-shows. 80% refund if requested more than 48 hours in advance.

Hurry to purchase your tickets now!

Buy tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-family-party-tickets-52887307360