2019 San Diego International Organ Festival
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101
Dave Wickerham in Concert
Theatre organ concerts are a favorite among American audiences, and we always look for the best. Award-winning, California native theatre organist Dave Wickerham was named American Theatre Organ Society Organist of the Year in 2011 – the best of the best. His popular performances have made him a featured favorite around the world in unique settings. This is a free concert.
