2019 San Diego International Organ Festival
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101
Rising Stars Night
The Spreckels Organ Society reserves one festival concert each year to showcase some of the brightest rising stars of the organ world. This year the featured performers will be the 2018 first-prize winners of the National Young Organists Competition – Aaron Tan (American Guild of Organists) and Luke Staisiunas (American Theatre Organ Society). This is a free concert.
