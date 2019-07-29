2019 San Diego International Organ Festival
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101
Hector Olivera in Concert
Maestro Hector Olivera has been named “A Musical Giant of the 20th Century” by Interlude. His prodigious technical proficiency and formidable creativity dazzle audiences with blazing technique and electric repertory. Times Reporter describes an evening with Olivera as “An event, a happening, a joyful celebration of the sheer power and pressure that a true virtuoso like Hector Olivera can unleash on a concert hall.” This is a free concert.
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101
Balboa Park