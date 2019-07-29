2019 San Diego International Organ Festival

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101

Hector Olivera in Concert

Maestro Hector Olivera has been named “A Musical Giant of the 20th Century” by Interlude. His prodigious technical proficiency and formidable creativity dazzle audiences with blazing technique and electric repertory. Times Reporter describes an evening with Olivera as “An event, a happening, a joyful celebration of the sheer power and pressure that a true virtuoso like Hector Olivera can unleash on a concert hall.” This is a free concert.

Info

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert, Music
Balboa Park
619-702-8188
