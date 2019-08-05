2019 San Diego International Organ Festival

to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101

Thomas Ospital in Concert

Titulaire of the grand organ at Saint-Eustache Church in Paris – the largest in France – and newly appointed Organist in Residence at Maison de la Radio (Radio France Concert Hall), Thomas Ospital has quickly earned a place among the world’s finest concert organists. Ospital has only recently become available to play in the USA. The San Diego International Organ Festival will be one of the first to bring his amazing artistry to our country. This is a free concert.

Info

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert, Music
Balboa Park
619-702-8188
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-08-05 19:30:00