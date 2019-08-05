2019 San Diego International Organ Festival

Thomas Ospital in Concert

Titulaire of the grand organ at Saint-Eustache Church in Paris – the largest in France – and newly appointed Organist in Residence at Maison de la Radio (Radio France Concert Hall), Thomas Ospital has quickly earned a place among the world’s finest concert organists. Ospital has only recently become available to play in the USA. The San Diego International Organ Festival will be one of the first to bring his amazing artistry to our country. This is a free concert.