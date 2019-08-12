Isabelle Demers in Concert

Known as the diminutive dynamo of the organ world, Isabelle Demers is head of the organ program at Baylor University, Texas, and one of North America’s most virtuosic organists. Demers has enraptured listeners world wide with spell-binding performances and has enchanted standing-room-only audiences who call her back to the stage with “Demers fever.” This is a free concert.