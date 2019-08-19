Gunnar Idenstam in Concert

When it comes to describing the work of Gunnar Idenstam, Gramophone said it best: “His organ compositions occupy their own universe -- part hard, progressive rock, part elfin folklore, part nave-shaking French symphony. Idenstam’s touch of the organ is as funky as it is majestic.” A busy and successful career in Europe has kept Idenstam from visiting the United States. The San Diego International Organ Festival has the honor and privilege of presenting him in the US. This is a free concert.