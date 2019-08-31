Silent Movie Night with Clark Wilson

It’s the most popular concert of the festival, drawing audiences of all ages into the thousands, and it’s in great hands with organist Clark Wilson who has been called a “master of silent film, and showman of the first order.” Wilson has recorded seven albums, concertized in the US, Canada and England, and done extensive silent movie accompaniment across the nation including Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall where he is invited back year after year. This is a free concert.