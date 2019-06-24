2019 San Diego International Organ Festival
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101
Opening Night – Pink Floyd & Led Zeppelin Tribute
After last year’s outrageously successful finale concert, Raúl Prieto Ramírez and the Spreckels Organ Rock Band are back, this time to open the Festival with a shot of music adrenaline. This is a free concert.
Info
Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert, Music
Balboa Park