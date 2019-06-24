2019 San Diego International Organ Festival

to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101

Opening Night – Pink Floyd & Led Zeppelin Tribute

After last year’s outrageously successful finale concert, Raúl Prieto Ramírez and the Spreckels Organ Rock Band are back, this time to open the Festival with a shot of music adrenaline. This is a free concert.

Info

Spreckels Organ Pavilion 2125 Pan American Road E., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert, Music
Balboa Park
619-702-8188
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego International Organ Festival - 2019-06-24 19:30:00