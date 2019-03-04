2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest

to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101

2nd Annual Short Story Contest sponsored by the Friends of San Diego Central Library. The Short Story Contest is a continuation of the robust support provided by SDPL to local writing, organized in order to shine a spotlight on local writers who write short stories. 150 short stories will be accepted during the March 4 - April 5 submission period. of stories. Top 3 winners will receive cash prizes, publication of their story on the library website, and public performance of their work.

Info

San Diego Central Library 330 Park Blvd , San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Books
Downtown, East Village
619-236-5817
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest - 2019-03-04 00:00:00