2019 San Diego Public Library Short Story Contest

2nd Annual Short Story Contest sponsored by the Friends of San Diego Central Library. The Short Story Contest is a continuation of the robust support provided by SDPL to local writing, organized in order to shine a spotlight on local writers who write short stories. 150 short stories will be accepted during the March 4 - April 5 submission period. of stories. Top 3 winners will receive cash prizes, publication of their story on the library website, and public performance of their work.