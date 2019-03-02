2019 Season Opener

Hello, my name is Adam Kawamoto and I am the Director of Community Relations at ASC San Diego. I'm reaching out to you today because we would love to add ASC San Diego's March 2nd Season Opener vs Riverside Coras. San Diego's only professional outdoor soccer team will be kicking off their season with hopes of a victory as they start they NPSL Southwestern Conference championship defense. The game will feature our Charity of the Game: American Diabetes Association, where $1 off every ticket sold will be donated to the ABA.