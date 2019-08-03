2019 UnidosUS Conference

Formerly known as NCLR, the UnidosUS Annual Conference is a forum for those interested in social change. Connect with more than 3,000 attendees from leaders, experts, elected officials, and change makers of today and tomorrow, who are all committed to championing Latinos.

Register today to the nation’s largest convening of the Hispanic community and connect with leaders from across the country as Latino talent from various industries come together in a Conference that’s always full of inspiration and learning experiences.

Attend groundbreaking sessions alongside 3,000+ business, political, and community leaders, become empowered by inspiring speakers, and gain a deeper understanding of topics of interest in our workshops, inspirational general sessions, and engaging plenary sessions.