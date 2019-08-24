Christian Rods & Customs Car Club announces its 20th Annual “Classic Car Show” to be held on Saturday, August 24th, 2019 from 9am until 2pm at Faith Chapel located at 9400 Campo Road in Spring Valley. Pre-registration fee of $25 due by August 20th or $30 day of show. The first 100 registrants will receive a dash plaque, T-Shirt, goodie bag and raffle ticket. All cars, trucks & bikes welcome! No year or model limits!

There will be trophies, food, music, entertainment, raffles and vendors. Proceeds will benefit Restoration Ranch, a drug and alcohol recovery program located in Ramona.

The show is open to the public and free to view.

To register a vehicle, you may go to the website

www.christianrodsandcustomssd.com and print the flyer.

For car show information call:

Richard Blackman : 619-840-7222 or blackmanr46@gmail.com

Website: http://www.christianrodsandcustomssd.com/1_6_car-show.html