20th Annual Great Artist Grande Finale Art Exhibit at The Children's School

Art lovers of all ages are invited to join The Children’s School in celebrating the twentieth annual Great Artists program with the upcoming Grande Finale Art Exhibit.

The Great Artists program, which is a unique hallmark of The Children’s School, encourages children from toddlers through eighth grade to develop an appreciation of art as they study specific artists’ style and explore a variety of art mediums. During the seven-week program, students explore the life, work and artistic style of a chosen artist through an integrated curriculum consisting of developmentally appropriate activities in humanities, math, science and art. As with other project-based learning experiences at The Children's School, much of the content covered emerges from the unique interests of the students.

The Great Artists Grande Finale is an evening that will delight and surprise. The classrooms are transformed into creative art museums showcasing the student’s artistic endeavors and the depth of learning that the program encourages. The school invites the public to discover how great works of art from masters can inspire a true appreciation of the fine arts in children.