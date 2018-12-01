On December 1, the community is invited to kick off the holiday season at the Little Italy Association’s 20th Annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village happening from 4-8 p.m. Family, friends and neighbors will experience the holiday joy at the family-friendly event and enjoy the neighborhood’s festive décor—including two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, horse carriage rides, holiday treats, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and more! The streets of Little Italy will be filled with twinkling lights, 10-foot tall nutcrackers on street corners, Christmas carolers and more! The neighborhood’s two Christmas trees this year are a 25-foot tower of more than 1,100 beautiful Poinsettias, located in the center of Piazza Basilone and a permanent 20-foot tall live tree in the Piazza della Famiglia. Come enjoy a winter wonderland in San Diego and get in the holiday spirit with the Little Italy Association!