20th Annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village
Piazza della Famiglia 523 W Date St, San Diego, California 92101
On December 1, the community is invited to kick off the holiday season at the Little Italy Association’s 20th Annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village happening from 4-8 p.m. Family, friends and neighbors will experience the holiday joy at the family-friendly event and enjoy the neighborhood’s festive décor—including two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, horse carriage rides, holiday treats, a tree lighting, a visit from Santa and more! The streets of Little Italy will be filled with twinkling lights, 10-foot tall nutcrackers on street corners, Christmas carolers and more! The neighborhood’s two Christmas trees this year are a 25-foot tower of more than 1,100 beautiful Poinsettias, located in the center of Piazza Basilone and a permanent 20-foot tall live tree in the Piazza della Famiglia. Come enjoy a winter wonderland in San Diego and get in the holiday spirit with the Little Italy Association!