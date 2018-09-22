20th Annual Ocean Beach Pier Pancake Breakfast

The Ocean Beach Pier Pancake Breakfast is a fun and popular tradition in OB that kicks off the big fundraising season for the OB Food and Toy Drive and all of OBTC's Holiday events. This year we will hold the 20th Annual Pier Pancake Breakfast on the Ocean Beach Pier from 7:30 am till Noon on Saturday, September 22. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children for an amazing breakfast over the ocean.

All proceeds go to benefit the Annual OB Toy and Food Drive, which helps over 90 local families and seniors in need during the holiday season. Come get a great hot breakfast, and enjoy the best view in OB. Please bring your own reusable plate, cups and cutlery if you can. Let’s be an example of a community that cares about our oceans, beaches and the environment!

Location: Ocean Beach Pier - 5078 Niagara Avenue, San Diego

Tickets: PierPancakes.com or in person day of event

Volunteer: Volunteer.PierPancakes.com