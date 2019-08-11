21st Annual Art in the Village

The Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Art in the Village will return on August 11, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., bringing 110 local and regional fine artists together for a one-day, open-air art show.

Celebrating the dynamic art culture in Carlsbad Village and the surrounding areas, this annual event attracts thousands of art enthusiasts each year and features oil painting, acrylic, watercolor, charcoal, photography, mixed media, new media, classical and contemporary sculpture, as well as artisans who work in the mediums of jewelry, woodworking, furniture, pottery, hand-painted clothing and accessories.

Art in the Village is sponsored by the City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Department and Mission Federal Credit Union. Starting at 9:00 a.m., just blocks from Carlsbad State Beach, attendees can browse dynamic exhibits and meet the artists along State Street and Grand Avenue. Live sculpting and painting demos will also take place throughout the day. Returning to Art in the Village this year:

• The Family Open Studios, operated by the City of Carlsbad, will be available for art-making projects for the whole family

• Student Art Pavilion showcasing the incredible artwork of young artists from Carlsbad’s middle and high schools

• In addition to singers from New Village Arts performing a cabaret program from one of their recent stage productions, musical groups featuring jazz, R&B and contemporary music, will perform on the city’s 20’ X 24’ TGIF Concerts in the Parks stage

Village eateries, including several new breakfast and lunch venues, coffee shops, wine bars and fine dining, are conveniently located on State and Grand just adjacent to the art show. For more information, please visit www.carlsbad-village.com/events/art-in-the-village