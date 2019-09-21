The Ocean Beach Pier Pancake Breakfast is a fun and popular tradition in OB that kicks off the big fundraising season for the OB Food and Toy Drive and all of OBTC's Holiday events. This year we will hold the Pier Pancake Breakfast on the Ocean Beach Pier from 7:30am till Noon on Saturday, September 21. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children for an amazing breakfast over the ocean.

Proceeds go to benefit the OB Food and Toy Drive, which helps as many as 100 local families and Seniors in need during this holiday season. Come get a great hot breakfast, and enjoy the best view in OB. Please bring your own reusable plate, cups and cutlery if you can. Let’s be an example of a community that cares about our oceans, beaches and the environment!

Tickets are available online and at the entrance of the pier the morning of the event. Last year this event sold out so make sure you get your tickets early!

Volunteer!!!

Such an incredible event couldn’t happen without the help and support of amazing volunteers!

If interested please sign up at - Volunteer.PierPancakes.com

Table Sponsorship

Table Sponsors will receive eight (8) tickets to the Pancake Breakfast, two (2) individualized table flyers on their table. We are no longer requiring our Table Sponsors to supply laminated placemats but you are welcome to bring what you may have from previous years as well as other decorations to make your table really stand out. You and your business will be on display with our acrylic sign-holders and we’ll take care of the printing – you just need to send us your 8.5x11 flyer.

Please note that seating is not reserved and is rolling for the entire 4.5 hours of the Pier Pancake Breakfast – in other words you can expect to have 50 – 75 different attendees sitting at your 8-seat table throughout the morning. Table sponsorships are available on a first come, first serve basis – based on payment received and there are only 38 sponsorships available, so please secure your sponsorship today. Upon purchase a representative from the Town Council will reach out to you with more information.

Thank you for your continued support of Ocean Beach Town Council!

