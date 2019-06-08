21st Annual PBSC Summer Longboard Classic

Tourmaline Beach Tourmaline St., San Diego, California 92109

Come join us for a day full of fun, friendly competition, music, food, raffles, and more! There are age groups for everyone from groms to grandparents, the Bus Brothers DJs will be spinning vintage vinyl, and there will be TWO brand new surfboards raffled off!

Bring your friends and family down to enjoy this local tradition of sharing stoke and good vibes in our local PB community. And if you even think you might just possibly want to compete, just go ahead and click the green button to register your spot.

See you there!

PBSC

Your Friendly Neighborhood Surf Club

Tourmaline Beach Tourmaline St., San Diego, California 92109
Pacific Beach
858-276-1396
