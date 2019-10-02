21st annual Poetry Day at PLNU, featuring a reading, Q&A, and book signing with Kristin George Bagdanov, poetry editor of Ruminate and the author of a new poetry book entitled Diurne.

Kristin George Bagdanov earned her M.F.A. in poetry from Colorado State University and is currently a PhD candidate in English Literature at U.C. Davis. Her poems have recently appeared in Boston Review, Colorado Review, Denver Quarterly, Puerto Del Sol, and other journals. Her poetry collection, Fossils in the Making, was published in April 2019 by Black Ocean. Her chapbook Diurne, which won the 2019 Sunken Garden Poetry Prize, will be published in September 2019 by Tupelo Press. She is the recipient of fellowships from Phi Kappa Phi, Lilly Graduate Fellows, and the Vermont Studio Center and the senior poetry editor of Ruminate Magazine.

More at kristingeorgebagdanov.com

Hosted by the Department of Literature, Journalism, Writing, and Languages

For more information about the event, check out our website: https://www.pointloma.edu/events/21st-annual-poetry-day-featuring-kristin-george-bagdanov

This event is supported in part by Poets & Writers.