22nd Annual AIGA San Diego Y Design Conference

The Y Design Conference is like none other. For two-days, we will be engaged, provoked, moved, energized, motivated, and stimulated by our speakers, presenters—and by each other.

Be a part of the conversation, be a part of something big, be around people who do what you do, and who may be looking for their own why or are able to share their why with you.

The Y Design Conference brings together leading designers and creatives including our Moderator, Sean Adams, and our Main Stage Speakers:

• Ashleigh Axios

• Danny Yount

• Paula Scher

• Kristine Arth

• Robin Perkins

• David Carson

• Dex Torricke-Barton

• Felipe Memoria

• Jared Ficklin

• Adobe Keynote

The Y offers networking, break out lunch sessions with our speakers and local design leaders, Work/Thinkshops where you can pick up a new skill like calligraphy, block printing or screen printing, a Friday night after party, one-of-a-kind auction items and so much more.