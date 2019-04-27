23rd Annual Barrio Logan Grand Prix

Join in the thrill of fast-paced bicycle racing by pro racers, top-level amateurs, and a fun children's cycling event at the Barrio Logan Grand Prix, one of Southern California's largest cycling events. The race is open to men and women of all ages, from professional and Olympic level cyclists to first-time racers. The Barrio Logan Grand Prix is also the home of the 2019 SCNCA Junior Criterium Championships.

The .8-mile race course takes place in historic downtown Barrio Logan and will begin and end on Newton Avenue across from Perkins Elementary School. Spectators will have access to numerous views of the racers along city streets in the Barrio Logan area throughout the day.

Logan Heights Family Health Center Expo is returning to the event this year with free complimentary health screenings for families and young children to check their, blood pressure, vision, teeth and more.

There will also be a free Kids Zone for youth participants offering free helmets and an opportunity to participate in a bicycle safety rodeo.

The 2019 Barrio Logan Grand Prix is presented by Spinergy, Inc. and the Unified Port of San Diego. For more information about the event or to register for the event, please visit http://sdbc.org/barrio-logan.