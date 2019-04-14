23rd Annual Meet the Chefs

Love good food and wine? You won't want to miss Meet the Chefs, one of San Diego's best food and wine events. This exquisite culinary experience treats over 350 guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The Hilton's poolside area lends a beautiful atmosphere to enjoy an afternoon of fantastic food, wine, auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo.