23rd Celebration of Music Education Inspiration & Showcase Afternoon Concert

Join the San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory for its 23rd Annual Celebration of Music Education afternoon performance, featuring intermediate and beginner level string and wind musicians in our Inspiration and Showcase ensembles. San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory will recognize Mark Nicholson, Music Supervisor at the VAPA Department of San Diego Unified School District, , for the Profiles in Music Education Award. Join us for a stunning afternoon of classical music and achievement in music education! For more information, please visit sdys.org.

Music Educators eligible to receive two free tickets to our celebration concerts! Visit sdys.org/educator to redeem.