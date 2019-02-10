23rd Celebration of Music Education Ovation Concert

Music Director Jeff Edmons conducts San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory's most advanced string, woodwind, brass, and percussion musicians in this featured concert performed in San Diego's finest venue, Jacobs' Music Center's Copley Symphony Hall. For its 23rd Annual Celebration of Music Education concerts, San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory will recognize Tamara Paige, Orchestral Studies Director at School for the Creative and Performing Arts, for our Profiles in Music Education Award. Join us for a stunning afternoon of classical music and achievement in music education! For more information, please visit sdys.org.

Music Educators eligible to receive two free tickets to our celebration concerts! Visit sdys.org/educator to redeem.