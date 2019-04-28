24th Annual Rolling British Car Day

This annual event gets nearly 200 British cars on the road, for a fun filled event!

An all over San Diego event for British Cars and Motorcycles, and for spectators. Come gather at Kelly's Pub in Rancho Bernardo to the north, or in the south gather at the Parkway Plaza in front of the Sprint Store, 695 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon. Directly across the street is a Panera Bread. 9AM. A delightful backroads drive leads you to the Menghini Winery, where you may enjoy your picnic lunch.

Sign up your British vehicle on line for 15.00, day of 20.00. Please join us!