24th San Diego Latino Film Festival 2017

The 24TH annual San Diego Latino Film Festival presented by Fashion Valley, a Simon Mall will take place

March 16-26, 2017 at AMC 18 Fashion Valley theaters and the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park!

Join us for 11 days of incredible films, music, art, parties, Sabor Latino - Food, Beer & Wine festival and more!

Over 160 films from Latin America, the United States, and Spain will be presented. In addition, the festival will feature Opening Night and Closing Night Parties, the 2nd Annual Sonido Latino Beer & Wine Festival, Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers, and free student outreach screenings.

Local audiences will have the rare opportunity to meet filmmakers and actors from all over the world.

Films include: Demián Bichir’s directorial debut, UN CUENTO DE CIRCO AND A LOVE SONG (Mexico) starring Eva Longoria; locally produced road trip comedy, RUTA MADRE (Mexico/USA) featuring Carmen Salinas, Paul Rodriguez, Angelica María; inspiring soccer film PASOS DE HÉROE (Colombia); Mexican romantic comedies QUE PENA TU VIDA starring Aislinn Derbez; ¿QUÉ CULPA TIENE EL NIÑO? with Karla Souza, and two tributes to acclaimed filmmakers MANOLO CARO and ARTURO RIPSTEIN.