SD Festival of Beer
Broadway Pier Port Pavilion 1000 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
San Diego’s Original Beer Festival and Cancer Fighting Fundraiser returns for its 25th year on Satur, September 21, 2019 from 1pm -5 pm.
The event will take over the entire SD Broadway Pier on the bay front. The indoor/outdoor event will once again feature lively music and pouring 100+ taste-bud tingling varieties of craft beer!
This event is hosted by San Diego Professionals Against Cancer, the only 100% volunteer-run nonprofit that donates 100% of proceeds to local cancer-fighting charities.
To Purchase Tickets: sdbeerfest.org or sdbeerfest.ticketderby.com.
Purchase includes: entrance to the event, unlimited craft beer tastings, access to food trucks (food purchased separately), vendor booths, music, games, and more.