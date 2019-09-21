SD Festival of Beer

San Diego’s Original Beer Festival and Cancer Fighting Fundraiser returns for its 25th year on Satur, September 21, 2019 from 1pm -5 pm.

The event will take over the entire SD Broadway Pier on the bay front. The indoor/outdoor event will once again feature lively music and pouring 100+ taste-bud tingling varieties of craft beer!

This event is hosted by San Diego Professionals Against Cancer, the only 100% volunteer-run nonprofit that donates 100% of proceeds to local cancer-fighting charities.

To Purchase Tickets: sdbeerfest.org or sdbeerfest.ticketderby.com.

Purchase includes: entrance to the event, unlimited craft beer tastings, access to food trucks (food purchased separately), vendor booths, music, games, and more.