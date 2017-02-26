25th Annual Kuumbafest Gospel Extraganza

For 25 years the accomplishments, artistry and views of the African-American community have been center stage at the Kuumbafest held annual at the San Diego Repertory Theatre during Black History Month. This year is no different, as “Kuumbafest 2017 - Black to Power” will bring together a collective group of gifted individuals for all over the county to take part in the four day Kuumbafest extravaganza with its traditional finale, a gospel concert. The 2017 Gospel Night performances will feature artists from far and nears and includes M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records recording artists, Men 4 Christ, the Shekinah Missionaries, Full Gospel Ensemble, Grace Covenant, Jeremy Gaddy and Priesthood, Alexi Joi and Robert Earl Dean.

The annual event is the longest running festival in San Diego bringing together local artists who entertain crowds of over 5,000 guests with music, dance and spoken word performances during the four-day celebration starting on Thursday, February 23rd to Sunday, February 26, 2017.