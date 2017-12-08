27 Horses
SDAI Project Space 141 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101
The photography exhibition looks beyond the hats, parties, and gambling to see what horse racing is really all about. In 2016, a record number of 27 horses died racing or training to race at the Del Mar Racetrack. The exhibition questions the ethics of a sport where the lives of the equine athletes involved are so expendable and ask the viewer: what is the true cost of a day at the races?
