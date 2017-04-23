27th Annual Multi-Cultural Earth Day

WHAT: Musical performances by Sister Carol, Black Slate, Rob Symeonn and more. Showcasing Native American, African, Afro-Cuban, Japanese, Brazilian, Egyptian and Aztec performances. Featuring guest speakers Matt Powers, Dale Eblacas and plant sales, arts & craft vendors and the world’s largest seed swap. This year we will also honor the Hopi Nation through a cultural exchange with the San Diego Kumeyaay Nation.

WHY: Celebrating Earth Day as one nation through diverse cultures. With California’s previous drought it’s important for WorldBeat Center to spread awareness of different solutions to water access across cultures. Earth Day in Balboa Park is the largest free environmental event in America with last year's attendance exceeding 50,000.

COST: Free